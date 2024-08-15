Dodgers play the Brewers with 2-1 series lead

Los Angeles Dodgers (71-50, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (68-52, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Jack Flaherty (9-5, 2.97 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 150 strikeouts); Brewers: Tobias Myers (6-5, 2.79 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -116, Brewers -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers meet the Milwaukee Brewers leading the series 2-1.

Milwaukee is 34-24 at home and 68-52 overall. Brewers hitters have a collective .332 on-base percentage, the second-ranked percentage in the NL.

Los Angeles has a 33-28 record in road games and a 71-50 record overall. The Dodgers have the fourth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .434.

The teams meet Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Dodgers lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras has 32 doubles, two triples and 15 home runs for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 14-for-41 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 37 home runs, 66 walks and 86 RBI while hitting .295 for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 12-for-37 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .261 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .256 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (calf), Enoli Paredes: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hoby Milner: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (back), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: River Ryan: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (hip), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (groin), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Max Muncy: 60-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Brasier: 60-Day IL (calf), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press