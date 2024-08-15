Alonso leads Mets against the Athletics after 4-hit game

Oakland Athletics (51-70, fifth in the AL West) vs. New York Mets (62-58, third in the NL East)

New York; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Mitch Spence (7-8, 4.33 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Mets: Jose Quintana (6-8, 4.10 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -178, Athletics +149; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Oakland Athletics after Pete Alonso had four hits on Wednesday in a 9-1 win over the Athletics.

New York has gone 31-30 at home and 62-58 overall. The Mets have gone 21-12 in games decided by one run.

Oakland has a 22-40 record on the road and a 51-70 record overall. The Athletics have a 33-10 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has 30 doubles and 23 home runs for the Mets. Jeff McNeil is 9-for-37 with three doubles, two home runs and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .247 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by six runs

Athletics: 5-5, .222 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (calf), Shintaro Fujinami: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (pronator), Christian Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (knee), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Athletics: Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Soderstrom: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press