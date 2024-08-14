Langeliers leads Athletics against the Mets after 4-hit game

Oakland Athletics (51-69, fifth in the AL West) vs. New York Mets (61-58, third in the NL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Joey Estes (5-4, 4.70 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Mets: David Peterson (6-1, 3.34 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -185, Athletics +155; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics play the New York Mets after Shea Langeliers had four hits against the Mets on Tuesday.

New York has a 61-58 record overall and a 30-30 record at home. The Mets have a 21-12 record in games decided by one run.

Oakland is 22-39 in road games and 51-69 overall. The Athletics have hit 153 total home runs to rank third in the AL.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads New York with 25 home runs while slugging .462. Mark Vientos is 7-for-36 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Brent Rooker has 21 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs and 83 RBI for the Athletics. Langeliers is 12-for-36 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 3-7, .238 batting average, 4.93 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Athletics: 6-4, .235 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Mets: J.D. Martinez: day-to-day (elbow), Mark Vientos: day-to-day (ankle), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (calf), Shintaro Fujinami: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (pronator), Christian Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (knee), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Athletics: Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Soderstrom: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press