Angels try to avoid series sweep against the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (56-64, fifth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (52-68, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (10-9, 3.97 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Angels: Tyler Anderson (9-10, 2.99 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 109 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Angels -113, Blue Jays -106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Angels play in the last game of a three-game series. The Blue Jays will sweep the series with a victory.

Los Angeles has a 26-37 record at home and a 52-68 record overall. The Angels have a 34-19 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Toronto has a 56-64 record overall and a 27-33 record in road games. The Blue Jays have gone 47-7 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams square off Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jo Adell leads Los Angeles with 18 home runs while slugging .400. Zachary Neto is 16-for-41 with four home runs and 14 RBI over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 31 doubles, a triple and 24 home runs while hitting .320 for the Blue Jays. Spencer Horwitz is 8-for-34 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .247 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .226 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jose Marte: 15-Day IL (viral infection), Luis Rengifo: 10-Day IL (wrist), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Jordan Romano: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (calf), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press