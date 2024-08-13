Braves play the Giants leading series 1-0

Atlanta Braves (62-56, second in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (61-60, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (6-7, 4.55 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 112 strikeouts); Giants: Kyle Harrison (6-5, 4.08 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -114, Giants -106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves face the San Francisco Giants leading the series 1-0.

San Francisco has a 35-25 record in home games and a 61-60 record overall. The Giants have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .395.

Atlanta has a 30-30 record on the road and a 62-56 record overall. The Braves are 40-20 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Conforto has 22 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 50 RBI for the Giants. Matt Chapman is 12-for-40 with two doubles, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna has 35 home runs, 50 walks and 90 RBI while hitting .302 for the Braves. Austin Riley is 12-for-41 with four doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .225 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Braves: 3-7, .253 batting average, 6.98 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (wrist), Wilmer Flores: 10-Day IL (knee), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm)

Braves: Alex Jordan Minter: 15-Day IL (hip), Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Michael Harris II: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press