Pirates aim to break 8-game losing streak, play the Padres

Pittsburgh Pirates (56-62, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (67-53, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Luis Ortiz (5-2, 3.40 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Padres: Michael King (9-6, 3.34 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 151 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -200, Pirates +167; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates are looking to break their eight-game slide with a win over the San Diego Padres.

San Diego has a 31-29 record in home games and a 67-53 record overall. Padres hitters are batting a collective .265, the top team batting average in the NL.

Pittsburgh has a 56-62 record overall and a 29-31 record on the road. The Pirates have gone 28-47 in games when they have given up a home run.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Padres are ahead 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar has 22 doubles and 19 home runs while hitting .297 for the Padres. Jackson Merrill is 11-for-35 with two doubles, a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 19 home runs while slugging .469. Joey Bart is 13-for-39 with four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 8-2, .277 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Pirates: 1-9, .260 batting average, 5.82 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Stephen Kolek: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (aductor), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Joshua Palacios: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carmen Mlodzinski: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Nick Gonzales: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Jones: 15-Day IL (lat), Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press