Mets enter matchup with the Athletics on losing streak

Oakland Athletics (50-69, fifth in the AL West) vs. New York Mets (61-57, third in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Ross Stripling (2-11, 5.72 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Mets: Paul Blackburn (5-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -170, Athletics +143; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets head into a matchup with the Oakland Athletics after losing three in a row.

New York is 30-29 in home games and 61-57 overall. The Mets have hit 147 total home runs to rank third in the NL.

Oakland has a 50-69 record overall and a 21-39 record in road games. The Athletics have a 32-10 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 25 home runs while slugging .464. Francisco Lindor is 14-for-44 with two doubles and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with a .291 batting average, and has 21 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs, 43 walks and 83 RBI. JJ Bleday is 12-for-37 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .245 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored by six runs

Athletics: 5-5, .218 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Mets: Mark Vientos: day-to-day (ankle), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (calf), Shintaro Fujinami: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (pronator), Christian Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (knee), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Athletics: Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Soderstrom: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press