Blue Jays face the Angels leading series 1-0

Toronto Blue Jays (55-64, fifth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (52-67, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (10-8, 4.42 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 121 strikeouts); Angels: Carson Fulmer (0-2, 3.74 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Blue Jays -149, Angels +126; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays play the Los Angeles Angels leading the series 1-0.

Los Angeles has a 52-67 record overall and a 26-36 record in home games. Angels hitters are batting a collective .236, which ranks 10th in the AL.

Toronto has gone 26-33 in road games and 55-64 overall. The Blue Jays are 40-9 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zachary Neto has 17 home runs, 28 walks and 61 RBI while hitting .261 for the Angels. Mickey Moniak is 13-for-37 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Daulton Varsho has 17 doubles, six triples and 14 home runs for the Blue Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 16-for-37 with five doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .246 batting average, 3.43 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .242 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Angels: Logan O’Hoppe: day-to-day (knee), Jose Marte: 15-Day IL (viral infection), Luis Rengifo: 10-Day IL (wrist), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Jordan Romano: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (calf), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press