Dodgers look to continue win streak, take on the Brewers

Los Angeles Dodgers (70-49, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (67-51, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Gavin Stone (9-5, 3.71 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Brewers: Colin Rea (10-3, 3.38 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -128, Brewers +108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to continue a four-game win streak with a victory against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee has a 33-23 record in home games and a 67-51 record overall. The Brewers have a 25-6 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles has a 70-49 record overall and a 32-27 record on the road. The Dodgers have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.77.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Dodgers are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames leads Milwaukee with 21 home runs while slugging .453. William Contreras is 13-for-39 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 29 doubles, five triples and 36 home runs for the Dodgers. Teoscar Hernandez is 16-for-41 with six doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .276 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .251 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (calf), Enoli Paredes: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hoby Milner: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (back), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: River Ryan: day-to-day (forearm), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (hip), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (groin), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Max Muncy: 60-Day IL (oblique), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryan Brasier: 60-Day IL (calf), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press