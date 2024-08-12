Padres take on the Pirates in first of 3-game series

Pittsburgh Pirates (56-61, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (66-53, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Marco Gonzales (1-1, 4.54 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -161, Pirates +137; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Pittsburgh Pirates to begin a three-game series.

San Diego has a 30-29 record in home games and a 66-53 record overall. Padres hitters are batting a collective .266, the highest team batting average in the NL.

Pittsburgh is 56-61 overall and 29-30 on the road. The Pirates have gone 39-21 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar leads the Padres with 40 extra base hits (21 doubles and 19 home runs). Jackson Merrill is 13-for-36 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 22 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 69 RBI for the Pirates. Joey Bart is 15-for-40 with a double, four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 8-2, .287 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Pirates: 1-9, .263 batting average, 5.92 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Stephen Kolek: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (aductor), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Joshua Palacios: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carmen Mlodzinski: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Nick Gonzales: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Jones: 15-Day IL (lat), Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press