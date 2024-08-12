Angels take on the Blue Jays in first of 3-game series

Toronto Blue Jays (54-64, fifth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (52-66, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Bowden Francis (4-3, 5.44 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Angels: Davis Daniel (1-3, 6.04 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Angels -111, Blue Jays -108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday to open a three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 52-66 record overall and a 26-35 record in home games. The Angels have a 36-14 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Toronto is 25-33 on the road and 54-64 overall. The Blue Jays are 39-9 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zachary Neto has 26 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 61 RBI for the Angels. Logan O’Hoppe is 5-for-41 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with 23 home runs while slugging .543. Addison Barger is 8-for-32 with two home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .259 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .236 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jose Marte: 15-Day IL (viral infection), Luis Rengifo: 10-Day IL (wrist), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Jordan Romano: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (calf), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press