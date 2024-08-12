Teoscar Hernández delivers game-winning hit in 10th as Dodgers sweep Pirates View Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Teoscar Hernández drove in three runs, including a game-ending RBI single in the 10th inning, as the Los Angeles Dodgers pulled off a 6-5 victory over Pittsburgh on Sunday, handing the Pirates a season-high seventh consecutive defeat.

“When (the moment) gets hot, with runners in scoring position, Teo’s heartbeat doesn’t rise,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “It just looks like he embraces hitting in those spots he shortens up his swing, makes contact and that’s why he’s driven in close to 80 runs already.”

The Dodgers had a game-tying RBI double in the 10th from Kiké Hernández, who scored on Teoscar Hernández’s single. Kiké Hernández had three hits. Right-hander Evan Phillips (3-0) allowed an unearned run in the 10th but got the win.

Bryan Reynolds gave the Pirates a 5-4 lead in the 10th inning with a one-out RBI single to center.

“I just try to not overthink it, not trying to over-swing or anything like that,” Teoscar Hernández said. “Just trying to stay patient, be calm and just get a good pitch and put it in play. In situations like that with two outs, I don’t have to do a double or homer or anything like that. With a hit, we can win a ball game.”

Dodgers right-hander Tyler Glasnow allowed two runs on five hits over seven innings against his former team. Pittsburgh drafted Glasnow in the fifth round in 2011 and brought him to the major leagues in 2016.

Andrew McCutchen hit a pair of home runs in his return to the leadoff spot for the Pirates after missing three games with knee soreness. Left-hander Bailey Falter gave up four runs on seven hits over four innings in his first career start at Dodger Stadium.

McCutchen said his knee was at about 70%.

“Seventy percent is better than zero percent so if I can swing the bat, I’m gonna swing it,” McCutchen said. “If I can’t run I can’t run, but my job is to hit, to DH. … Just keep the line moving, get the next guy up and that’s what I’m gonna do.”

Pirates right-hander David Bednar (3-5) took the loss while in his second inning of work. Bednar has given up runs in five consecutive outings and has a loss and two blown saves in his last three outings.

“It comes to the fact that we don’t have much left in our bullpen,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said about sending Bednar back out for a second inning of work. “We were one pitch away from getting out of it. It’s a tough spot when your bullpen is the way ours is right now.”

After hitting a two-run home run off Glasnow in the third inning, McCutchen tied the game 4-4 with a two-two run shot against Dodgers left-hander Anthony Banda in the eighth.

The Dodgers scored in the opening inning for the third time in the series. Freddie Freeman doubled with two outs and Will Smith followed with his own double for a run. Amed Rosario made it 2-0 with a single to left.

Los Angeles scored two more runs in the second inning on a two-out double from Teoscar Hernández.

After Glasnow retired the first seven batters, Ji Hwan Bae doubled with one out in the third before McCutchen hit a two-run home run off the top of the wall in right field. He increased his hitting streak to eight games, matching a season best.

“We still control our own fate,” Roberts said. “The thing for us is to continue to play good baseball. We won three this series but you peel back the curtain and situationally we weren’t good. For us to make it a game today, shouldn’t happen.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: Rookie RHP River Ryan is done for the season with an elbow ligament strain. Ryan went 1-0 with a 1.33 ERA in his first four major league starts. RHP Landon Knack (2-2, 3.07 ERA) took his spot on the roster. … 3B Max Muncy and OF Tommy Edman came out of a rehab game Saturday in good health and both are on track to join the major league roster during the club’s Aug. 19-29 homestand. … LHP Alex Vesia has been pitching through knee discomfort, according to Roberts, while compiling a 6.75 ERA over his past seven outings.

UP NEXT

Pirates: The club is undecided on a starter for the opener of a three-game series at San Diego on Monday.

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (0-2, 4.38 ERA) will make his fourth start of the season in the opener of a four-game series at Monday at Milwaukee.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By DOUG PADILLA

Associated Press