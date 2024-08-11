Pirates bring road slide into matchup against the Dodgers

Pittsburgh Pirates (56-60, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (68-49, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bailey Falter (5-7, 3.87 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (9-6, 3.54 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 164 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -110, Pirates -110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates visit the Los Angeles Dodgers looking to stop a three-game road skid.

Los Angeles has a 68-49 record overall and a 37-22 record at home. The Dodgers are 55-10 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Pittsburgh has a 29-29 record on the road and a 56-60 record overall. The Pirates have a 28-13 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams square off Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Dodgers are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has a .300 batting average to lead the Dodgers, and has 29 doubles, four triples and 35 home runs. Teoscar Hernandez is 14-for-39 with four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 22 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 68 RBI for the Pirates. Joey Bart is 13-for-40 with a double, four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .230 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Pirates: 2-8, .268 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: River Ryan: day-to-day (hand), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (hip), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (groin), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Max Muncy: 60-Day IL (oblique), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (hip), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Brasier: 60-Day IL (calf), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Joshua Palacios: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carmen Mlodzinski: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Nick Gonzales: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Jones: 15-Day IL (lat), Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press