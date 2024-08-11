Tigers take road skid into matchup against the Giants

Detroit Tigers (55-63, fourth in the AL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (61-58, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Keider Montero (2-5, 5.62 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Giants: Hayden Birdsong (3-1, 4.73 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -181, Tigers +151; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers hit the road against the San Francisco Giants looking to stop a three-game road skid.

San Francisco is 61-58 overall and 35-23 in home games. The Giants are 42-5 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Detroit is 55-63 overall and 29-32 on the road. The Tigers have a 25-4 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Sunday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman has 30 doubles, 19 home runs and 57 RBI for the Giants. Tyler Fitzgerald is 13-for-40 with three doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Matt Vierling has 19 doubles, five triples and 13 home runs for the Tigers. Parker Meadows is 10-for-22 with a double, two triples, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 8-2, .235 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Tigers: 3-7, .209 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (wrist), Wilmer Flores: 10-Day IL (knee), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm)

Tigers: Wenceel Perez: day-to-day (abdominal), Matt Vierling: day-to-day (back), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kerry Carpenter: 60-Day IL (spine), Reese Olson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press