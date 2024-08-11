Athletics take on the Blue Jays after Langeliers’ 4-hit game

Oakland Athletics (49-69, fifth in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (54-63, fifth in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (9-8, 4.35 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (9-10, 3.95 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Blue Jays -161, Athletics +135; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics take on the Toronto Blue Jays after Shea Langeliers’ four-hit game on Saturday.

Toronto has a 54-63 record overall and a 29-30 record at home. The Blue Jays have a 39-9 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Oakland has gone 20-39 on the road and 49-69 overall. The Athletics have gone 31-10 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Sunday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Blue Jays have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daulton Varsho has 17 doubles, six triples and 13 home runs for the Blue Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 16-for-35 with five doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Langeliers has 12 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 57 RBI for the Athletics. Brent Rooker is 8-for-35 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .236 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .213 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Jordan Romano: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (calf), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Soderstrom: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press