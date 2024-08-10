Padres bring 4-game road win streak into matchup with the Marlins

San Diego Padres (65-52, second in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (43-74, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Matt Waldron (7-9, 3.79 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 116 strikeouts); Marlins: Roddery Munoz (2-6, 5.68 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -175, Marlins +146; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres hit the road against the Miami Marlins trying to prolong a four-game road winning streak.

Miami has gone 23-38 in home games and 43-74 overall. The Marlins are 23-54 in games when they have given up a home run.

San Diego has a 35-23 record on the road and a 65-52 record overall. The Padres have the best team batting average in the NL at .265.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Padres are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Burger has 13 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 50 RBI for the Marlins. Jonah Bride is 11-for-37 with a double, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Jurickson Profar leads the Padres with 40 extra base hits (21 doubles and 19 home runs). Manny Machado is 15-for-42 with five doubles, four home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .228 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Padres: 8-2, .281 batting average, 3.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Nick Fortes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (ankle), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Stephen Kolek: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (aductor), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press