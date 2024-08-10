Nationals face the Angels with 1-0 series lead

Los Angeles Angels (51-65, fourth in the AL West) vs. Washington Nationals (53-64, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (4-10, 5.18 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 93 strikeouts); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (2-12, 5.88 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Angels -110, Nationals -109; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals face the Los Angeles Angels with a 1-0 series lead.

Washington has a 27-31 record at home and a 53-64 record overall. The Nationals have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .243.

Los Angeles has a 25-30 record in road games and a 51-65 record overall. The Angels have a 24-9 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams has 23 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs and 59 RBI for the Nationals. Luis Garcia is 16-for-35 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Zachary Neto has 25 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 60 RBI for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 11-for-40 with a double, two home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .256 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Angels: 5-5, .262 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Jordan Weems: 15-Day IL (shin), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Luis Rengifo: 10-Day IL (wrist), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press