Blue Jays host the Athletics to start 3-game series

Oakland Athletics (48-68, fifth in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (53-62, fifth in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Mitch Spence (7-7, 4.40 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (9-9, 4.11 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 103 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Blue Jays -134, Athletics +114; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays start a three-game series at home against the Oakland Athletics on Friday.

Toronto has a 28-29 record in home games and a 53-62 record overall. The Blue Jays are 38-9 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Oakland has a 48-68 record overall and a 19-38 record on the road. The Athletics are 26-45 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams play Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 23 home runs while slugging .551. Alejandro Kirk is 14-for-35 with two doubles, a home run and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Brent Rooker leads Oakland with 28 home runs while slugging .584. Seth Brown is 10-for-32 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .261 batting average, 6.06 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .213 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Jordan Romano: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (calf), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Soderstrom: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press