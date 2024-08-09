Nationals host the Angels to start 3-game series

Los Angeles Angels (51-64, fourth in the AL West) vs. Washington Nationals (52-64, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Soriano (6-7, 3.47 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Nationals: Mitchell Parker (6-6, 4.06 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Nationals -118, Angels -102; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Los Angeles Angels on Friday to start a three-game series.

Washington has gone 26-31 in home games and 52-64 overall. The Nationals have a 39-8 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Los Angeles is 51-64 overall and 25-29 in road games. The Angels have a 35-14 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Friday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Garcia has a .290 batting average to lead the Nationals, and has 19 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs. Alex Call is 14-for-32 with a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Nolan Schanuel has 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 41 RBI while hitting .253 for the Angels. Zachary Neto is 12-for-31 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .275 batting average, 6.44 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Angels: 6-4, .269 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Jordan Weems: 15-Day IL (shin), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Luis Rengifo: 10-Day IL (wrist), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press