Giants take on the Tigers after Canha’s 4-hit game

Detroit Tigers (55-61, fourth in the AL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (59-58, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: TBD; Giants: Robbie Ray (2-1, 4.40 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -200, Tigers +166; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants play the Detroit Tigers after Mark Canha had four hits against the Nationals on Thursday.

San Francisco has a 33-23 record in home games and a 59-58 record overall. The Giants have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .401.

Detroit has a 55-61 record overall and a 29-30 record in road games. The Tigers have a 43-4 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Friday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman has 30 doubles and 19 home runs for the Giants. Michael Conforto is 13-for-32 with five doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 7-3, .253 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Tigers: 3-7, .207 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (wrist), Wilmer Flores: 10-Day IL (knee), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm)

Tigers: Matt Vierling: day-to-day (back), Javier Baez: day-to-day (neck), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kerry Carpenter: 60-Day IL (spine), Reese Olson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press