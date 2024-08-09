Dodgers host the Pirates to open 3-game series

Pittsburgh Pirates (56-58, third in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (66-49, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (10-5, 3.20 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Dodgers: Jack Flaherty (8-5, 2.80 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 140 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -189, Pirates +158; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers begin a three-game series at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.

Los Angeles is 35-22 in home games and 66-49 overall. The Dodgers have hit 152 total home runs to lead the NL.

Pittsburgh has a 29-27 record on the road and a 56-58 record overall. The Pirates have a 35-11 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 34 home runs, 63 walks and 81 RBI while hitting .302 for the Dodgers. Teoscar Hernandez is 13-for-42 with four doubles, four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with 44 extra base hits (22 doubles, three triples and 19 home runs). Joey Bart is 13-for-36 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 4-6, .224 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by two runs

Pirates: 4-6, .252 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (hip), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (groin), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Max Muncy: 60-Day IL (oblique), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (hip), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Brasier: 60-Day IL (calf), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Joshua Palacios: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carmen Mlodzinski: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Nick Gonzales: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Jones: 15-Day IL (lat), Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press