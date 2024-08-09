Jo Adell hits bases-clearing double in 6-run 5th as Angels post 9-4 win over Yankees View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Jo Adell hit a bases-clearing double with two outs in a six-run fifth inning, Tyler Anderson retired Aaron Judge three times in six strong innings pitched and the Los Angeles Angels withstood rainy conditions for a 9-4 victory over the New York Yankees on Thursday night.

With the rain varying in intensity, Anderson (9-10) allowed one run and three hits for his first win since July 6. The veteran left-hander struck out Judge swinging in the first, got a called third strike on the slugger in the third and retired him on a groundout in the sixth.

Nolan Schanuel hit a leadoff homer and had an RBI single off Nestor Cortes (5-10) before the Angels put together a six-run inning for the second straight game.

Kevin Pillar hit a two-strike, two-run single before an Anthony Rendon walk and Adell’s bases-clearing double. Mickey Moniak capped the inning with an RBI single as the Angels outscored the Yankees 17-6 and totaled 27 hits in the last two games of the series. Zach Neto followed up his six-RBI showing on Wednesday with a late run-scoring single.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit his first homer in the Bronx after hitting four in his first five games with the club following his acquisition from the Marlins. Juan Soto and Giancarlo Stanton hit RBI singles in the eighth as the Yankees fell to 3-3 in a stretch of 15 straight games against opponents with a winning percentage below .500.

Oswaldo Cabrera homered in the ninth after replacing Anthony Volpe, who exited due to left foot pain.

Schanuel lifted Cortes’ fourth pitch into the right-center field seats for the third leadoff homer of his career. After Chisholm Jr. tied it in the second, Schanuel singled to right before the Angels sent 10 men to the plate, saw 55 pitches and got three two-strike hits in the fifth.

The right-handed hitting Pillar gave the Angels a 4-1 lead by reaching out over the other side of the plate for single to right field. Adell followed with a two-strike double that caromed off Soto’s glove after the right fielder attempted to make a diving catch.

Cortes allowed six runs and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings. He was lifted after Pillar’s single and fell to 1-5 in his last eight starts.

WEB GEM

Moniak made a leaping catch near the 385-foot sign in front of the New York bullpen in right-center to rob Soto of a homer in the sixth. Moniak was playing in medium range center field, raced back and stuck his glove over the fence.

DROPPED

Yankees LF Alex Verdugo batted ninth, making the first time in his career he started a game in that spot.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Volpe (left foot pain) was lifted after the seventh and was getting checked out by head team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad. Volpe fouled a ball off his foot in the second and took two more at-bats. INF Jon Berti (calf) ran in the outfield and fielded ground balls at third base. … C Jose Trevino (triceps) did some running and could start a rehab assignment on Monday or Tuesday. … RHP Ian Hamilton (lat) felt fine after his bullpen session on Tuesday and will throw another on Friday.

UP NEXT:

Angels: RHP José Soriano (6-7, 4.07 ERA) opposes LHP Mitchell Parker (6-6, 4.06) in the opener of a three-game series at Washington on Friday.

Yankees: LHP Carlos Rodón (12-7, 4.37) opposes Texas LHP Cody Bradford (3-0, 3.96) in the opener of a three-game series Friday, though heavy rain is forecasted for New York.

