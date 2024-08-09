Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe leaves game versus Angels with a bruised left foot View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe left Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels due to bruised left foot.

Volpe fouled a ball off his foot in the second inning before fouling out. He played five more innings in rainy conditions before being replaced by Oswaldo Cabrera in the eighth after the Angels opened a 9-1 lead. Los Angeles went on to win 9-4.

The Yankees said Volpe was examined by head team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad and that X-rays were negative.

“I think he’s going to be fine,” manager Aaron Boone said after the game.

In his second season after batting .209 as a rookie, Volpe is hitting .257 with 11 homers and 45 RBIs.

Volpe batted .245 before the All-Star break and is hitting .320 (24 for 75) in 18 games since the break.

