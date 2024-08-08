Yankees square off against the Angels in series rubber match

Los Angeles Angels (50-64, fourth in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (68-47, second in the AL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tyler Anderson (8-10, 3.05 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (5-9, 4.16 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 122 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -278, Angels +226; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels meet on Thursday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

New York has a 68-47 record overall and a 30-25 record in home games. The Yankees have a 34-14 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Los Angeles has a 24-29 record on the road and a 50-64 record overall. The Angels have a 24-8 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Thursday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Yankees are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 25 doubles, a triple and 41 home runs for the Yankees. Anthony Volpe is 14-for-44 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Zachary Neto has 24 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs while hitting .261 for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 9-for-40 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .291 batting average, 4.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Angels: 5-5, .244 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Anthony Rizzo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Clarke Schmidt: 60-Day IL (lat), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (lat), Jon Berti: 60-Day IL (calf), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Luis Rengifo: 10-Day IL (wrist), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press