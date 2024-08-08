Dodgers’ Dave Roberts ejected in 6th after interference call at third base

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was ejected in the sixth inning Wednesday night after coming on the field to argue a call at third base in a game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

With Philadelphia down 4-3, Alec Bohm doubled to left and Brandon Marsh grounded into a fielder’s choice to third. Third baseman Kiké Hernández handled the bunt to his left side and threw to Miguel Rojas. Bohm slid and was called safe by third-base umpire Hunter Wendelstedt, who ruled interference by Rojas.

Rojas was charged with an error. Rojas was incensed and jawed with Wendelstedt as Roberts came out of the dugout.

Wendelstedt put up his hands indicating that Roberts should stop. He didn’t and Wendelstedt turned his back on Roberts before tossing him. It was Roberts’ 12th career ejection and first this season.

