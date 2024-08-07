Dodgers and Phillies meet in series rubber match

Philadelphia Phillies (67-46, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (66-48, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Tyler Phillips (3-1, 4.39 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Dodgers: Gavin Stone (9-5, 3.63 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -141, Phillies +119; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Los Angeles has a 35-21 record in home games and a 66-48 record overall. The Dodgers lead the NL with 152 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Philadelphia is 67-46 overall and 29-25 on the road. Phillies hitters have a collective .420 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the majors.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Phillies hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 34 home runs while slugging .625. Teoscar Hernandez is 12-for-41 with three doubles, four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 25 home runs while slugging .541. Kyle Schwarber is 14-for-37 with three doubles, five home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 4-6, .219 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored by two runs

Phillies: 3-7, .251 batting average, 5.03 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Brusdar Graterol: day-to-day (hamstring), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (hip), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (groin), Miguel Rojas: 10-Day IL (forearm), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Max Muncy: 60-Day IL (oblique), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (hip), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Brasier: 60-Day IL (calf), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Ortiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (back), Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (index finger), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press