Angels bring 4-game road win streak into matchup with the Yankees

Los Angeles Angels (49-63, fourth in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (67-46, first in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Davis Daniel (1-2, 4.91 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Yankees: Luis Gil (11-5, 3.20 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 132 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -286, Angels +232; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels will try to keep a four-game road win streak alive when they face the New York Yankees.

New York is 67-46 overall and 29-24 at home. The Yankees have the top team on-base percentage in the majors at .335.

Los Angeles has a 23-28 record on the road and a 49-63 record overall. The Angels have a 32-17 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads New York with 41 home runs while slugging .701. Anthony Volpe is 15-for-46 with four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Logan O’Hoppe has a .277 batting average to lead the Angels, and has 13 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs. Nolan Schanuel is 10-for-34 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .293 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Angels: 4-6, .238 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Anthony Rizzo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Clarke Schmidt: 60-Day IL (lat), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (lat), Jon Berti: 60-Day IL (calf), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Luis Rengifo: 10-Day IL (wrist), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press