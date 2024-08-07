Solano leads Padres against the Pirates after 4-hit outing

San Diego Padres (62-52, second in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (56-56, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Michael King (9-6, 3.26 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Pirates: Marco Gonzales (1-1, 3.72 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -152, Pirates +127; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take on the Pittsburgh Pirates after Donovan Solano had four hits on Tuesday in a 6-0 win over the Pirates.

Pittsburgh is 27-29 at home and 56-56 overall. The Pirates have a 21-8 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

San Diego is 32-23 in road games and 62-52 overall. Padres hitters are batting a collective .265, the top team batting average in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 19 home runs, 42 walks and 66 RBI while hitting .286 for the Pirates. Joey Bart is 12-for-34 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez leads the Padres with a .305 batting average, and has 20 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 17 walks and 29 RBI. Xander Bogaerts is 15-for-40 with a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .238 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by five runs

Padres: 8-2, .289 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Joshua Palacios: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carmen Mlodzinski: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Nick Gonzales: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Jones: 15-Day IL (lat), Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Ha-Seong Kim: day-to-day (tricep), Stephen Kolek: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (aductor), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press