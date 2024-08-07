Athletics and White Sox play to determine series winner

Chicago White Sox (28-88, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (47-68, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 3:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Davis Martin (0-1, 7.11 ERA, 2.37 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Athletics: Joey Estes (5-4, 4.77 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Athletics -192, White Sox +160; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Oakland Athletics and the Chicago White Sox are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Oakland has a 47-68 record overall and a 28-30 record at home. The Athletics have hit 148 total home runs to rank fourth in the majors.

Chicago has an 11-48 record on the road and a 28-88 record overall. The White Sox have an 8-24 record in games decided by one run.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has 28 home runs, 43 walks and 81 RBI while hitting .290 for the Athletics. Miguel Andujar is 12-for-38 with a triple and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Andrew Vaughn has 23 doubles and 13 home runs for the White Sox. Brooks Baldwin is 11-for-38 with four doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .213 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by seven runs

White Sox: 1-9, .207 batting average, 6.80 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (hand), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Soderstrom: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Drew Thorpe: 15-Day IL (flexor), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Jordan Leasure: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press