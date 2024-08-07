Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol injures himself in season debut a day after coming off IL

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol had his season debut interrupted on Tuesday night, sustaining a strained right hamstring while facing his third Philadelphia Phillies batter in the sixth inning.

After throwing his eighth pitch, he grabbed his right leg and bent over in pain. Graterol was helped off the field by third baseman Kiké Hernández and a trainer. The right-hander was limping and teary-eyed.

Graterol had just come off the 60-day injured list on Monday after missing the first half of the season with right shoulder inflammation.

He retired Bryce Harper on a flyout before Alec Bohm singled. Graterol was facing J.T. Realmuto when he was hurt with the Phillies leading 1-0.

___

