Giants play the Nationals with 1-0 series lead

San Francisco Giants (57-57, fourth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (51-62, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Hayden Birdsong (0-0); Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (6-9, 4.54 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 122 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -121, Nationals +102; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants play the Washington Nationals leading the series 1-0.

Washington has a 51-62 record overall and a 25-29 record at home. The Nationals have gone 26-14 in games when they did not allow a home run.

San Francisco has gone 24-34 in road games and 57-57 overall. The Giants are ninth in the NL with 119 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams has 23 doubles, six triples and 16 home runs for the Nationals. Luis Garcia is 15-for-38 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Matt Chapman has 18 home runs, 52 walks and 54 RBI while hitting .246 for the Giants. Tyler Fitzgerald is 13-for-42 with a double, six home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .284 batting average, 6.41 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Giants: 8-2, .263 batting average, 2.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Jordan Weems: 15-Day IL (shin), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (wrist), Wilmer Flores: 10-Day IL (knee), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press