Dodgers face the Phillies with 1-0 series lead

Philadelphia Phillies (66-46, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (66-47, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (7-7, 3.36 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (0-1, 5.87 ERA, 1.96 WHIP, six strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -112, Phillies -107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Los Angeles has a 66-47 record overall and a 35-20 record at home. The Dodgers have gone 45-11 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Philadelphia has a 66-46 record overall and a 28-25 record on the road. The Phillies have the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play at .255.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Phillies hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 67 RBI while hitting .287 for the Dodgers. Gavin Lux is 13-for-31 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Bryce Harper ranks second on the Phillies with 49 extra base hits (24 doubles and 25 home runs). Kyle Schwarber is 13-for-34 with three doubles, four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .240 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Phillies: 2-8, .231 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (hip), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (groin), Miguel Rojas: 10-Day IL (forearm), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Max Muncy: 60-Day IL (oblique), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (hip), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Brasier: 60-Day IL (calf), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Ortiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (back), Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (index finger), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press