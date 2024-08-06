White Sox take 21-game losing streak into matchup against the Athletics

Chicago White Sox (27-88, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (47-67, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Jonathan Cannon (1-5, 4.11 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Athletics: Ross Stripling (2-10, 5.64 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Athletics -185, White Sox +154; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox look to end their 21-game slide with a win over the Oakland Athletics.

Oakland has a 47-67 record overall and a 28-29 record at home. The Athletics have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .398.

Chicago is 27-88 overall and 10-48 in road games. The White Sox have a 9-14 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams match up Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with 50 extra base hits (20 doubles, two triples and 28 home runs). Seth Brown is 12-for-32 with a double, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Andrew Vaughn leads the White Sox with 13 home runs while slugging .392. Andrew Benintendi is 10-for-34 with four doubles, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .220 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by two runs

White Sox: 0-10, .208 batting average, 7.74 ERA, outscored by 49 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (hand), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Soderstrom: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Drew Thorpe: 15-Day IL (flexor), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Jordan Leasure: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press