Angels visit the Yankees on 4-game road win streak

Los Angeles Angels (49-63, fourth in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (67-46, second in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Davis Daniel (1-2, 4.91 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Yankees: Luis Gil (11-5, 3.20 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 132 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -262, Angels +212; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels hit the road against the New York Yankees aiming to continue a four-game road winning streak.

New York is 67-46 overall and 29-24 in home games. The Yankees have hit 170 total home runs to rank second in MLB play.

Los Angeles is 49-63 overall and 23-28 on the road. The Angels have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the AL at .235.

The matchup Tuesday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 41 home runs while slugging .701. Anthony Volpe is 15-for-46 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Taylor Ward has 19 doubles, 16 home runs and 55 RBI for the Angels. Logan O’Hoppe is 11-for-39 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .293 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Angels: 4-6, .238 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Anthony Rizzo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Clarke Schmidt: 60-Day IL (lat), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (lat), Jon Berti: 60-Day IL (calf), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Luis Rengifo: 10-Day IL (wrist), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (back), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press