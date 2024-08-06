Pirates host the Padres to begin 3-game series

San Diego Padres (61-52, third in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (56-55, second in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Dylan Cease (11-8, 3.42 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 174 strikeouts); Pirates: Bailey Falter (5-7, 3.95 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -167, Pirates +140; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the San Diego Padres on Tuesday to start a three-game series.

Pittsburgh has a 56-55 record overall and a 27-28 record at home. The Pirates have a 40-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

San Diego is 61-52 overall and 31-23 on the road. The Padres have a 25-15 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan De La Cruz has 19 doubles, 18 home runs and 52 RBI for the Pirates. Joey Bart is 11-for-34 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Jurickson Profar has 19 home runs, 54 walks and 71 RBI while hitting .300 for the Padres. Xander Bogaerts is 18-for-39 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .240 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Padres: 8-2, .300 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Andrew McCutchen: day-to-day (leg), Joshua Palacios: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carmen Mlodzinski: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Ji-Hwan Bae: day-to-day (knee), Nick Gonzales: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Jones: 15-Day IL (lat), Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Stephen Kolek: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (aductor), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press