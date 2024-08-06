Chapman homers in his third straight game as the Giants beat the Nationals 4-1

Chapman homers in his third straight game as the Giants beat the Nationals 4-1 View Photo

WASHINGTON (AP) — Matt Chapman homered in his third straight game, Logan Webb pitched into the sixth inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Washington Nationals 4-1 on Monday night.

The Giants have won nine of their past 12 games and at 57-57 have reached the .500 mark for the first time since they entered play on June 1 at 29-29 before an eventual loss to the Yankees.

San Francisco’s Tyler Fitzgerald, the NL rookie of the month for July, had two hits and went deep for the second straight game. He has homered in 10 of his past 17 games, with 11 homers total.

“I’ve had power in the minors,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s just one of those weird things where it’s all happening real close together. Baseball’s weird and it can be good like this sometimes, and sometimes you can get in little slumps and I’m just trying to ride this out.”

Webb (9-8), coming off a five-hit shutout against the A’s, allowed a run on four hits over 5 2/3 innings. He struck out four and walked three while throwing 95 pitches after throwing 106 against Oakland.

“Ninety-five was perfect for him,” manager Bob Melvin said of Webb’s effort on a hot night. “Unfortunately he gave up the one run but he pitched really well again.”

Camilo Doval struck out the side in the ninth for his 21st save.

Washington starter Patrick Corbin (2-12), who was seeking his 100th career win, allowed four runs on seven hits in six innings.

Travis Blankenhorn had two hits for the Nationals.

Fitzgerald led off the game with a home run.

“It’s pretty impressive what he’s doing,” Corbin said. “But you’ve still got to attack these guys. First batter of the game. Go from there.”

In the third, Corbin walked Michael Conforto with two outs and a runner on second and Chapman hit the first pitch to him for his 18th homer to give the Giants a 4-0 lead.

Chapman is hitting .378 (17-for-45) with four doubles, five homers, 11 RBIs and eight runs scored over his last 12 games.

Webb carried a shutout into the sixth inning, but a 13-pitch walk by Keibert Ruiz followed by a balk and James Wood’s RBI single got Washington on the board. Webb’s night was over one batter later.

“I was throwing stuff down the middle,” Webb said of the Ruiz at-bat. “I was like, ‘If you hit a home run, I’m OK,’ because I just want him to put the ball in play. I threw him everything: four seams, cutters, sliders, changeups, two seams and he just kept fouling it off. It’s kind of annoying to be honest.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: CF Heliot Ramos (jammed right thumb) was out of the lineup for the second straight day, but Melvin was optimistic Ramos will return on Tuesday. … INF Wilmer Flores (right knee tendinitis) will have a Tenex procedure on his knee on Tuesday.

Nationals: INF Joey Gallo (left hamstring strain) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday. … RHP Trevor Williams (right flexor muscle strain) is throwing on flat ground from up to 125 feet and could begin throwing off the mound next week.

UP NEXT

San Francisco RHP Hayden Birdsong (3-0, 2.97) opposes LHP MacKenzie Gore (6-9, 4.54) in the second of the four-game series.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By HARVEY VALENTINE

Associated Press