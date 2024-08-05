White Sox look to break 20-game slide, play the Athletics

Chicago White Sox (27-87, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (46-67, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Jonathan Cannon (1-5, 4.11 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Athletics: JP Sears (8-8, 4.53 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 92 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Athletics -177, White Sox +148; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox are looking to end a 20-game skid with a win against the Oakland Athletics.

Oakland has a 27-29 record at home and a 46-67 record overall. The Athletics have a 25-44 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Chicago has a 10-47 record on the road and a 27-87 record overall. The White Sox have an 8-24 record in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shea Langeliers has 12 doubles, two triples and 21 home runs for the Athletics. Brent Rooker is 11-for-39 with a double and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Andrew Benintendi has 12 doubles and nine home runs for the White Sox. Andrew Vaughn is 9-for-39 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .228 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

White Sox: 0-10, .211 batting average, 7.43 ERA, outscored by 46 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (hand), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Soderstrom: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Drew Thorpe: 15-Day IL (flexor), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Jordan Leasure: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dominic Leone: 60-Day IL (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press