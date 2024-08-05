Dodgers play the Phillies in first of 3-game series

Philadelphia Phillies (66-45, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (65-47, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (11-4, 3.43 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 130 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (8-6, 3.50 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 155 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -134, Phillies +113; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday to begin a three-game series.

Los Angeles has gone 34-20 in home games and 65-47 overall. The Dodgers have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.78.

Philadelphia is 66-45 overall and 28-24 in road games. The Phillies have the second-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.60.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with a .306 batting average, and has 28 doubles, four triples, 33 home runs, 63 walks and 79 RBI. Gavin Lux is 11-for-29 with a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Alec Bohm has a .295 batting average to lead the Phillies, and has 39 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs. Kyle Schwarber is 13-for-35 with four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 4-6, .227 batting average, 4.49 ERA, outscored by three runs

Phillies: 2-8, .235 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (groin), Miguel Rojas: 10-Day IL (forearm), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Max Muncy: 60-Day IL (oblique), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (hip), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Brasier: 60-Day IL (calf), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Ortiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (back), Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (index finger), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press