Matt Chapman homers, saves run with defensive play to lead Giants past Reds 8-2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Matt Chapman hit his 17th homer and saved a run by barehanding a slow roller to third base, lifting the San Francisco Giants to an 8-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

LaMonte Wade Jr. and Tyler Fitzgerald also homered for the Giants, who took two of three from the Reds in a series between teams on the fringes of contention in the NL wild card race.

Robbie Ray (2-1), making his third start of the season, allowed two runs on three hits in five innings. He struck out nine.

The Giants led 3-2 with two outs on the sixth when TJ Friedl hit a soft grounder to Chapman, who barehanded it and threw to first for the out, preventing Elly De La Cruz from scoring the tying run from third.

The Giants put it out of reach with a five-run eighth that included Fitzgerald’s two-run homer and Michael Conforto’s two-run double.

Jeimer Candelario and Santiago Espinal hit back-to-back homers off Ray in the second inning to give the Reds a 2-0 lead. Candelario tied De La Cruz for the team lead in homers with 18.

Chapman tied it in the fourth with a two-run blast against Carson Spiers (4-3). Wade put San Francisco ahead when he took Spiers deep leading off the sixth.

Spiers, who had won four of his previous five decisions, allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: CF Heliot Ramos out of the lineup with a jammed right thumb.

Reds: OF Will Benson was placed on the paternity list. Joey Weimer was recalled from Triple-A Louisville.

UP NEXT

Giants: Logan Webb (8-8, 3.49 ERA) starts the opener of a series at Washington against Patrick Corbin (2-8, 5.88) on Monday night.

Reds: Had not announced a starter for Monday night’s series opener at Miami. Roddery Munoz (2-5, 5.45) starts for the Marlins.

By GARY SCHATZ

