Dodgers bring road losing streak into matchup with the Athletics

Los Angeles Dodgers (63-47, first in the NL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (46-65, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 9:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Jack Flaherty (7-5, 2.95 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 133 strikeouts); Athletics: Mitch Spence (7-6, 4.47 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -177, Athletics +148; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers hit the road against the Oakland Athletics looking to break a three-game road slide.

Oakland has a 46-65 record overall and a 27-27 record in home games. The Athletics have a 30-10 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Los Angeles has a 29-27 record in road games and a 63-47 record overall. The Dodgers have the second-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .332.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has 27 home runs, 40 walks and 79 RBI while hitting .293 for the Athletics. Lawrence Butler is 13-for-42 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 28 doubles, four triples and 33 home runs for the Dodgers. Gavin Lux is 11-for-29 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 7-3, .254 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Dodgers: 4-6, .218 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (hand), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Soderstrom: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (groin), Miguel Rojas: 10-Day IL (forearm), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Max Muncy: 60-Day IL (oblique), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (hip), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Brasier: 60-Day IL (calf), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press