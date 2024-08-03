Rockies try to continue road win streak in matchup against the Padres

Colorado Rockies (41-70, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (59-52, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Tanner Gordon (0-0); Padres: Martin Perez (2-5, 5.20 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -222, Rockies +184; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies visit the San Diego Padres looking to extend a three-game road winning streak.

San Diego is 59-52 overall and 28-29 at home. Padres hitters are batting a collective .263, the best team batting average in the NL.

Colorado has gone 17-41 on the road and 41-70 overall. The Rockies have a 25-51 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

The teams meet Saturday for the ninth time this season. The Rockies are up 6-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ha-Seong Kim has 14 doubles, three triples and 10 home runs for the Padres. Manny Machado is 14-for-41 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Ezequiel Tovar has a .285 batting average to lead the Rockies, and has 31 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs. Brendan Rodgers is 13-for-37 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 8-2, .293 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Rockies: 4-6, .233 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Padres: Stephen Kolek: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (aductor), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: German Marquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (wrist), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press