Angels take home losing streak into matchup against the Mets

New York Mets (58-51, third in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (47-63, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (5-1, 3.52 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Soriano (6-7, 3.69 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -129, Angels +109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels are looking to break their three-game home slide with a win over the New York Mets.

Los Angeles is 47-63 overall and 24-35 in home games. The Angels have a 25-55 record in games when they have given up a home run.

New York is 28-22 in road games and 58-51 overall. The Mets are 21-10 in games decided by one run.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan O’Hoppe leads the Angels with a .277 batting average, and has 13 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 20 walks and 46 RBI. Nolan Schanuel is 13-for-33 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Francisco Lindor has 27 doubles and 22 home runs for the Mets. Jeff McNeil is 13-for-36 with five doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .234 batting average, 3.56 ERA, even run differential

Mets: 7-3, .249 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Luis Rengifo: day-to-day (wrist), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (back), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (calf), Shintaro Fujinami: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (pronator), Christian Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (knee), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press