Athletics host the Dodgers in first of 3-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (63-46, first in the NL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (45-65, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Gavin Stone (9-4, 3.34 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Athletics: Joey Estes (4-4, 4.92 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -156, Athletics +132; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Los Angeles Dodgers to begin a three-game series.

Oakland is 45-65 overall and 26-27 in home games. Athletics hitters have a collective .399 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the AL.

Los Angeles has a 63-46 record overall and a 29-26 record in road games. The Dodgers have gone 26-6 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with 48 extra base hits (20 doubles, two triples and 26 home runs). Lawrence Butler is 15-for-42 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Will Smith has 19 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 56 RBI for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 9-for-37 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .247 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .230 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (hand), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Medina: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Soderstrom: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darell Hernaiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (groin), Miguel Rojas: 10-Day IL (forearm), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Max Muncy: 60-Day IL (oblique), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (hip), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Brasier: 60-Day IL (calf), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press