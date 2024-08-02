Angels take on the Mets in first of 3-game series

New York Mets (57-51, third in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (47-62, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Paul Blackburn (0-0); Angels: Tyler Anderson (8-9, 2.96 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -138, Angels +117; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the New York Mets on Friday to open a three-game series.

Los Angeles is 47-62 overall and 24-34 in home games. The Angels have a 25-54 record in games when they have given up a home run.

New York is 27-22 on the road and 57-51 overall. Mets hitters have a collective .322 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has 19 doubles and 16 home runs for the Angels. Logan O’Hoppe is 12-for-39 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Francisco Lindor has 27 doubles and 22 home runs while hitting .254 for the Mets. Mark Vientos is 10-for-36 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .228 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Mets: 7-3, .248 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (back), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: Brandon Nimmo: day-to-day (knee), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (calf), Shintaro Fujinami: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (pronator), Christian Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (knee), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press