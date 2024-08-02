Austin Riley, Matt Olson, Orlando Arcia power the Braves past the Marlins, 4-2 View Photo

ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley and Matt Olson hit first-inning home runs, Orlando Arcia added a shot in the third and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 4-2 on Thursday night.

The Braves have won five of their last six games.

Charlie Morton (6-6) allowed just one run on five hits in six innings. He had six strikeouts and two walks. Morton allowed the leadoff batter to reach five times in six innings, but kept the Marlins off the scoreboard with the exception of an unearned run in the fifth.

Marcell Ozuna was 2 for 4 with a run, and Olson was 1 for 4 with two RBIs. Leadoff man Jorge Soler was 0 for 3 with a walk in his first home appearance after rejoining the Braves on Tuesday after a trade with the Giants. Soler was the MVP of the 2021 World Series for Atlanta.

Braves closer Raisel Iglesias picked up his 23rd save after A.J. Minter pitched a perfect eighth.

Jake Burger was 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Marlins.

Newly acquired Luke Jackson came on for the Braves with two on in the seventh inning. He gave up a run-scoring single to Burger but ended the inning by getting Jesús Sánchez to ground out.

The Braves jumped on Marlins rookie Max Meyer (2-1) early. Riley lifted a home run into the right field seats with one out in the first. Ozuna followed with a walk and then Olson hit another home run to right field, with this one traveling 374 feet. It was Olson’s fifth home run in six games and 18th of the season.

Meyer went five innings, giving up four runs, seven hits and a walk while striking out seven.

Arcia’s blast came in the third inning and gave him a career-best 12-game hitting streak.

The Braves are 16-4 in their last 20 home games against the Marlins and 4-0 this season.

UP NEXT

Braves rookie RHP Spencer Schwellenbach (4-5, 4.06) carries an eight-inning scoreless streak into Game 2 of the four-game series Friday. The Marlins have yet to announce a starter.

___

By BILL TROCCHI

Associated Press