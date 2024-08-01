Angels and Rockies play with series tied 1-1

Colorado Rockies (39-70, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (47-61, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (1-10, 4.99 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); Angels: Carson Fulmer (0-2, 3.77 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Angels -128, Rockies +108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels and Colorado Rockies meet on Thursday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 47-61 record overall and a 24-33 record in home games. The Angels have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the AL at .235.

Colorado has a 15-41 record in road games and a 39-70 record overall. The Rockies have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .244.

The teams square off Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Schanuel has 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 38 RBI while hitting .254 for the Angels. Logan O’Hoppe is 11-for-37 with a home run over the last 10 games.

Brenton Doyle has 18 doubles, three triples and 18 home runs for the Rockies. Ezequiel Tovar is 18-for-43 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .246 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .239 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (back), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: German Marquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (wrist), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press