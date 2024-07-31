Padres play the Dodgers leading series 1-0

Los Angeles Dodgers (63-45, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (58-51, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, six strikeouts); Padres: Dylan Cease (10-8, 3.50 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 168 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -129, Dodgers +109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

San Diego is 58-51 overall and 27-28 in home games. The Padres rank fifth in the NL with 122 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Los Angeles is 63-45 overall and 29-25 in road games. The Dodgers have a 43-10 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Wednesday’s game is the 10th time these teams square off this season. The Padres have a 6-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ha-Seong Kim has 14 doubles, three triples and 10 home runs for the Padres. Jurickson Profar is 11-for-40 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 64 extra base hits (28 doubles, four triples and 32 home runs). Gavin Lux is 14-for-29 with four doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 8-2, .287 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .250 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Padres: Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (aductor), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (groin), Miguel Rojas: 10-Day IL (forearm), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Max Muncy: 60-Day IL (oblique), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (hip), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Brasier: 60-Day IL (calf), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press