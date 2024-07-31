Athletics look to sweep 2-game series against the Giants

Oakland Athletics (45-64, fifth in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (53-56, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Ross Stripling (2-9, 6.02 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (7-8, 3.72 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 115 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -213, Athletics +176; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics and the San Francisco Giants play on Wednesday in the second game of a two-game series. The Athletics won the first, 5-2.

San Francisco has a 32-23 record in home games and a 53-56 record overall. The Giants have gone 40-21 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Oakland has gone 19-37 in road games and 45-64 overall. The Athletics have a 30-10 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams match up Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman has 27 doubles and 15 home runs for the Giants. Tyler Fitzgerald is 13-for-38 with a double, a triple and six home runs over the last 10 games.

Brent Rooker has 20 doubles, two triples and 26 home runs for the Athletics. Lawrence Butler is 18-for-42 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .258 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Athletics: 7-3, .266 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (wrist), Wilmer Flores: 10-Day IL (knee), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm)

Athletics: Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (hand), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Medina: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Soderstrom: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darell Hernaiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press