Rockies aim to end 5-game road skid, play the Angels

Colorado Rockies (38-70, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (47-60, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (2-4, 6.23 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Angels: Davis Daniel (1-2, 5.82 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Angels -139, Rockies +117; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies visit the Los Angeles Angels looking to stop a five-game road skid.

Los Angeles has a 24-32 record at home and a 47-60 record overall. The Angels have a 32-14 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Colorado is 38-70 overall and 14-41 on the road. The Rockies have a 26-17 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams match up Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zachary Neto has 23 doubles, 13 home runs and 47 RBI for the Angels. Nolan Schanuel is 11-for-29 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Ezequiel Tovar leads the Rockies with a .290 batting average, and has 31 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 15 walks and 52 RBI. Charlie Blackmon is 11-for-39 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .245 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Rockies: 3-7, .243 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (back), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Brenton Doyle: day-to-day (finger), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (wrist), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press