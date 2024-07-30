Athletics visit the Giants to begin 2-game series

Oakland Athletics (44-64, fifth in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (53-55, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (7-8, 4.81 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 83 strikeouts); Giants: Robbie Ray (1-0, 1.80 ERA, 0.40 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -182, Athletics +152; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday to start a two-game series.

San Francisco is 53-55 overall and 32-22 at home. The Giants are 34-8 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Oakland is 18-37 in road games and 44-64 overall. The Athletics have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .398.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heliot Ramos has 13 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 53 RBI while hitting .292 for the Giants. Tyler Fitzgerald is 15-for-37 with two doubles, a triple and seven home runs over the last 10 games.

Shea Langeliers has 11 doubles, two triples and 20 home runs for the Athletics. Brent Rooker is 13-for-39 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .257 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Athletics: 7-3, .275 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (wrist), Wilmer Flores: 10-Day IL (knee), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm)

Athletics: Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (hand), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Medina: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Soderstrom: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darell Hernaiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press